Reports: This person took out anger on Shreyas Iyer by excluding him from BCCI central contracts

He was displeased after learning Iyer had gone to the KKR camp to address his injury.

The Shreyas Iyer-BCCI saga took another turn after reports revealed the person responsible for the India star's exclusion from the BCCI Central Contracts. After being dropped from the squad after the first two IND vs ENG Tests, Iyer withdrew from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda citing a back issue despite the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru declaring him 'fit'.

Shreyas then went to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) academy to address his injury and subsequently was omitted from the central contract list.

However, a recent report by Revsportz now suggests that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was displeased upon discovering that the right-hander was present at the academy of his IPL franchise.

Agarkar, in his capacity as the chief selector overseeing the finalization of central contracts, hence decided to exclude Iyer from the list of players receiving contracts. Despite this, Iyer is currently participating in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer is currently going through a lean patch

Iyer had a lacklustre outing in the Tests against England, registering scores of 35 and 13 in Hyderabad followed by 27 and 29 in Vizag. He was then left out of India's squad for the last three Tests against England.

In his last seven Tests, Iyer has scored only 187 runs at an average of 17, with a top score of just 35.

Notably, the dynamic batter was one of the standout performers in India's runner-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup last year, accumulating 530 runs in 11 matches including a century in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Iyer had been in a race against time to be fit for the tournament due to a back injury requiring surgery but he managed to regain fitness in time to play in the mega event.

