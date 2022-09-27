Shubman Gill scores hundred for Glamorgan against Sussex at County Championship 2022

Gill is expected to feature in India’s three-match home ODI series against South Africa next month.

Shubman Gill has maintained his fine form this season, getting to a hundred on Day 2 of the County Championship 2022 Division Two fixture between Glamorgan and Sussex at the County Ground, Hove.

Gill, who was unbeaten on 91 at the end of opening day’s play, got to the milestone with a flick for a couple off left-arm quick Sean Hunt on the second morning. Having walked in at the fall of opener Edward Byrom’s wicket in the ninth over of the innings, Gill added 57 with skipper David Lloyd (56) and dominated in an 87-run fourth wicket stand with Billy Root.

He was eventually dismissed for 119 off 139 by Jack Carson, after having struck 16 fours and two sixes in a stroke-filled stay. Overall, Gill now has aggregated 244 runs from four innings in the competition with a fifty and a hundred. Glamorgan were 280/5 at the time of writing.

𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗬!!!



Shubman Gill makes a maiden Glamorgan century 👏👏👏



123 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes. Well batted, Shubman! 🙌



Glamorgan 245/4



𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/7M8MBwgNG2#SUSvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/D7fiC5jYmf — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) September 27, 2022

It has been quite a productive year for the 23-year-old, who had starred in Gujarat Titans’ winning run at the IPL 2022. The right-hander aggregated 483 runs at 34.50 and a strike-rate of 132.32 in the competition, including an unbeaten 45 off 43 in the final against the Rajasthan Royals, wherein he sealed the deal with a winning six.

Gill then carried his brilliance on the tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe, wherein he was named the Player of the Series in India’s respective 3-0 clean sweeps. He registered scores of 64(53), 43(49) and 98*(98) against West Indies, missing on a maiden international ton courtesy of an untimely rain interruption in the third ODI.

He would finally get to the milestone on the final game of the Zimbabwe tour, scoring 130 off 97, after having managed 82*(72) and 33 (34) in the first two ODIs.

He is expected to return to the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match home series against South Africa, to be played between October 6 and 11.

