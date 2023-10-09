Shubman Gill to miss next match against Afghanistan, will stay back in Chennai

In the last few innings, Gill has scores of 104, 74, 27*, 121, 19, 58 and 67*.

India opener Shubman Gill will not travel to Delhi the Indian cricket team for India’s second match of the ODI World Cup against Afghanistan and will stay in Chennai, BCCI said in a statement. India is slated to play their subcontinent neighbours on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Earlier, the Indian batter missed the opening match against the Aussies due to dengue, which Rohit Sharma and Co won by 6 wickets. However, the Men in Blue managed to avoid a horror show after an early setback during the chase as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli made amends and propelled the team towards victory following a superb show from the Indian spinners.

In a statement released by the BCCI, it read, “Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on October 9, 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.”

Shubamn Gill has been in sublime form recently

Gill scored a magnificent double ton against New Zealand earlier this year.

ALSO READ: 'You'll print it in English' - Ravindra Jadeja refuses to answer a question during press conference

Except for a mini-slump during the West Indies tour, he showed incredible consistency. He was the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League with 890 runs and topped the batting charts in the recent Asia Cup with 302 runs. In the last few innings, he has scores of 104, 74, 27*, 121, 19, 58 and 67*.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.