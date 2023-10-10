Shubman Gill to miss the clash World Cup clash against Pakistan: Reports

Indian cricket fans were left in suspense as star opener Shubman Gill's participation in the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing World Cup 2023 now hangs in the balance. Gill, who had been hospitalized in Chennai for dengue treatment, was discharged on Tuesday morning, raising questions about his availability for the crucial match scheduled for October 14. Even though he is discharged, the batter is likely to recover before the Pakistan clash.

Gill's health took a hit just days before India's match against Afghanistan when his platelet count dropped, prompting medical intervention. Sources confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team closely monitored his condition during his hospital stay.

The young batting sensation missed India's opening match against Australia in Chennai, although he had traveled with the team to the South Indian city. However, Gill did not accompany the squad to New Delhi for their upcoming encounter with Afghanistan on October 11.

BCCI Statement

The BCCI issued a statement on Monday, confirming that Gill would not be traveling to Delhi and would remain under the medical team's supervision. This setback comes as a significant blow to India, as Shubman Gill had been expected to play a pivotal role in the ODI World Cup campaign.

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October."

"He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," read the statement.

His absence in the opening game against Australia had resulted in Ishan Kishan partnering with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, but both openers failed to make an impact, scoring ducks. India struggled in their chase of 200 runs in Chennai but managed to secure a victory thanks to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's stellar performances.

Gill's recovery and readiness for the India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14 remain uncertain, leaving fans and cricket pundits eagerly awaiting updates on his condition. In the event that Gill is unable to participate, it is expected that Ishan Kishan will once again open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. This partnership will be under intense scrutiny as India seeks a strong start against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The 24-year-old Gill, who has five ODI hundreds to his record this year, has been in fantastic form over the last 12 months. If India wants to win the trophy back after a 12-year absence, he is anticipated to be of critical importance.