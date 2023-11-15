Shubman Gill injury update: Indian opener walks off after half-century during IND vs NZ semi-final clash

Gill was on 79 off 65 when he walked off the field due to cramps.

Shubman Gill injury update: Indian opener Shubman Gill had to retire hurt during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15. Gill, who was batting on 79 off 65, left the field due to cramps, bringing an end to his 93-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer took Gill's place in the middle. Gill displayed promising form right from the start of the innings. Although he took some time to settle in, he intensified his performance after the departure of Rohit Sharma. With fast hands and the ability to find gaps effortlessly, Gill scored eight boundaries and three maximums to reach 79.

In what was positive news in regards to Shubman Gill injury update, the top-order batter returned to the crease after having retired hurt earlier in the match.

Gill was allowed to return to the crease due to Law 25.4.2 of MCC, which states that “If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings.”

However, if a batter goes off mid-innings due to any other reason than an injury or illness, they will not be allowed to return to resume their innings.

Gill though got to face just a ball on his return, with the right-handed batter managing to take just a single from it.

India seek to avenge 2019 WC semis loss

The two teams had faced each other in the semifinal clash in 2019, with New Zealand emerging victorious by 18 runs in a rain-affected match that spanned two days in Manchester. Similar to four years ago, India topped the standings at the end of the league stage, winning all nine games and finishing with a perfect score of 18.

New Zealand, the runners-up in 2019, secured the fourth position after the round-robin stage with five wins from nine games. They won the first four matches, then faced four consecutive losses before a victory against Sri Lanka ensured their qualification for the knockout stage.

New Zealand retained the same playing XI from that win for the semifinal, while India stuck with an unchanged lineup from their recent victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.

