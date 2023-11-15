WATCH: Kane Williamson takes incredible backward running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Rohit was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 47 runs off 29 balls, comprising four fours and an equal number of sixes.

Kane Williamson executed a remarkable catch while moving backward to dismiss Rohit Sharma, who was scoring aggressively in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup first semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Tim Southee delivered a slower ball, enticing Rohit into a powerful shot directed towards the mid-off region. Failing to time the ball correctly, it soared high in the air and Williamson skillfully secured the catch.

The New Zealand captain displayed impressive backward running skills before taking the breathtaking catch. Rohit was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 47 runs off 29 balls, comprising four fours and an equal number of sixes.

Rohit Sharma gets India off to a flying start against the Kiwis

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. Rohit confidently embraced his decision to bat first, aggressively starting the innings by taking on Trent Boult in the opening over with a couple of fortuitous fours. While Boult's lines didn't pose much challenge, Rohit's intent to score quickly remained evident.

This attacking approach persisted in subsequent overs, with Rohit consistently going for shots, supported by Shubman Gill. By hitting his third six of the innings, Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle as the player with the most sixes in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

India maintained an aggressive tempo in the initial 10 overs before Rohit, attempting to loft a slower ball from Tim Southee, sent it high in the air. The Men in Blue will seek to avenge their 2019 World Cup semis loss against the Blackcaps and go one step further and seal the finals berth.

