SLC demands answers from team management after "shocking defeats" in 2023 ODI WC

Sri Lanka Cricket has requested for "an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors" following the team's significant 302-run defeat to India in Mumbai during their 2023 ODI World Cup match.

Having faced defeats in five out of the first seven games of their WC campaign, the Islander's victories have been limited to matches against the Netherlands and England. With upcoming matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Sri Lanka must elevate their performance to secure a top-eight finish in the World Cup and ensure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

SLC said in a statement, "The recent overall performance and shocking defeats have raised significant questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC management never interfered with the hired professional staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities as per the norms and regulations. However, SLC firmly believes in accountability, transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly."

Sri Lanka's 2023 ODI WC campaign has been marred with injuries

The statement outlines four specific areas that the coaching staff and selectors need to address,"Strategy and preparation, Team selection, Player performance, and Post-match analysis."

In addition to their on-field struggles, Sri Lanka has grappled with injuries throughout their World Cup campaign. Captain Dasun Shanaka, along with fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Lahiru Kumara have been ruled out at various stages. Consequently, replacements in the form of Chamika Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Dushmantha Chameera were brought in with Kusal Mendis taking over the captaincy. Moreover, the team faced the setback of losing key legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga to injury before the tournament commenced.

Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Bangladesh is scheduled for November 6 in Delhi with their final league game set against New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 9.

