LSG trade West Indies all-rounder to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lacs

The five-time IPL champions currently have only INR 5 lakh remaining in their purse for the IPL 2024 auction.

Mumbai Indians made a significant acquisition by signing the accomplished West Indies bowling all-rounder from Lucknow Super Giants on November 3 (Friday) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Although IPL 2024 season is still months away, teams have already begun fortifying their squads in preparation for the upcoming player auction, set to take place next month.

Shepherd, renowned for his prowess as a bowling all-rounder is the first player to switch teams during this trading window. Teams are required to submit their final lists of released and retained players by November 15. The IPL issued a media advisory confirming Shepherd's move to the Mumbai Indians for a sum of INR 50 lakh.

According to the IPL's media advisory statement, "Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024."

Mumbai Indians seek to revamp their pace attack for IPL 2024

It is anticipated that teams will engage in heightened activity during the trade window in order to secure valuable signings before the auction. The Mumbai Indians currently have only INR 5 lakh remaining in their purse for the IPL 2024 auction but it is expected that the five-time champions will augment this amount by releasing some players.

In the previous season, the Mumbai Indians faced challenges with various injuries, with star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer absent for the entire tournament. The acquisition of Shepherd underscores the Mumbai Indians' intent to revamp their pace attack in preparation for the 2024 season.

At 28 years old, Shepherd made only one appearance for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. He joined the team during the IPL 2023 auction for INR 50 lakh, having previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the preceding edition.

