WATCH: Why did umpires declare Scott Edwards run-out despite being stumped?

During the Netherlands' 2023 ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan, skipper Scott Edwards faced an early dismissal with a golden duck after being run out by wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil. However, there was confusion among some fans regarding the decision as they expected Edwards to be declared stumped. Notably, the Dutch captain had taken a few steps forward after being beaten by Nabi and hence the dismissal was declared as run-out.

The Dutch team started strongly, reaching 73/1 in the 12th over. However, they experienced a sudden collapse and were quickly reduced to 97/5. The Netherlands have lost four of their batters to run-outs against Afghanistan.

Earlier, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi also expressed a preference for batting on this wicket. The Netherlands made two changes, bringing in Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar to replace Vikramjit Singh and Shariz Ahmad.

Can the Netherlands play spoilsport to Afghanistan's semis hopes?

Netherlands' new opening pair didn't stay at the crease for long, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman's accurate bowling led to Barresi's dismissal in the very first over. He trapped the veteran Dutch batter lbw for 3. However, Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann quickly found their rhythm, displaying positivity and hitting a series of fours.

Some of their boundaries were the result of delicate touches down the leg side or edges that safely reached the boundary. By the end of the first Powerplay, the duo was already scoring at a rate of over six runs per over.

The Scott Edwards-led side eventually were bundled out for 179 as Afghanistan aim to seal a win and get one step closer to securing the semi-finals berth.

