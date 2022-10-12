Reports: Conflicting interests behind Sourav Ganguly's ouster as BCCI Chairman

The members of the apex council reportedly offered Ganguly the IPL chairman's post but the former India captain denied interest in it.

Sourav Ganguly's three-year controversy-marred BCCI president's tenure looks set to be over next week, with Roger Binny set to take charge.

Amidst reports doing the rounds of Sourav Ganguly's ouster as the BCCI president, it is understood that a conflict of self-interests is the reason why the former India skipper will not be re-elected at his post come the board's elections on Tuesday (October 18).

The Indian Express reported, Ganguly, who is "about to become a former BCCI president", is also "unlikely to be the cricket board’s choice for the post of ICC chairman" in what comes off as a major turn of events for the controversial figure in Indian cricket.

The report also said former India fast-bowler and ex selector, Roger Binny, is set to replace Ganguly "unopposed" at the BCCI elections next week, ending Ganguly's three-year term at the numero uno post within the apex council.

It is believed that the board elections will turn out to be a mere "formality". That is "since none of the office-bearers’ posts had more than one nomination on the first day of filing the papers." And as the last day of filing the nominations is Wednesday (October 12), the equation looks straightforward for other members of the apex council barring Ganguly.

End of Sourav Ganguly's BCCI tenure?

"Roger Binny has filed the nomination for the president’s post, myself for the vice-president’s post, Jay Shah for secretary, Ashish Shelar for treasurer and Devajit Saikia has filed the nomination for the joint secretary’s post," BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla confirmed the development, with no mention of Sourav Ganguly among the candidates in the race.

"Arun Dhumal will head the IPL governing council. As of now, these are the nominations and all are unopposed," he added.

For Sourav Ganguly, the fate looks nearly sealed within the BCCI functionary after a critical round of meetings that took place at the board's Mumbai office. Indian Express reported, the ex India skipper was offered the IPL chairman's post but sources privy to the discussions have revealed that he denied interest in taking over the league's chief's role.

Ganguly is learnt to have told the other members of the apex council, including the secretary and his friend Shah, that he is focusing instead on the ICC chairman's role or retaining his BCCI presidentship. Ultimately, though, he was denied both, with Dhumal becoming the board's prime candidate for the next IPL chairman.

Also Read - Hrithik Shokeen becomes first ever 'impact player'; replaces Hiten Dalal in SMAT 2022/23 and puts in impressive performance

With none of the roles in consensus for Ganguly to hold, it brings to the end a controversial three-year term for the man, who captained India at the turn of the century.

Binny looks all set to replace him at the helm of the affairs and make his return in the BCCI workings after being a member of the selection panel when Sandeep Patil was its chairman.

A 1983 World Cup hero, Binny reportedly used to leave the discussion room whenever his son Stuart Binny's name would pop up at the selection table and let his co-panellists decide for it.