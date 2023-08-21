"Anyone can fit in..." - Sourav Ganguly reckons India has a plethora of options for No.4 spot

The No. 4 debate had previously unsettled the Indian team leading up to the 2019 ODI World Cup and its resurgence this year, particularly with injuries to both Rahul and Iyer created uncertainty for the Asia Cup

Sourav Ganguly holds the belief that India possesses an ample array of options for the debated No. 4 position in ODIs as they approach the Asia Cup and World Cup. The former BCCI president has identified Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul as potential contenders for this role. Ganguly also emphasizes the absence of rigid guidelines dictating batting positions, advocating for player adaptability.

The No. 4 debate had previously unsettled the Indian team leading up to the 2019 ODI World Cup and its resurgence this year, particularly with injuries to both Rahul and Iyer created uncertainty for the Asia Cup. Recently, Rohit acknowledged that this batting slot had posed a persistent challenge.

Shortly after Ganguly's remarks at a Mumbai event, both Rahul and Iyer were included in India's 17-player squad for the Asia Cup, signifying their return after prolonged injury absences.

Shreyas Iyer has been the preferred No.4 batter since the 2019 WC

Ganguly said, "No. 4 is just a number, anyone can fit in. I really don't think that anybody is born as an opener or No. 3 or No. 4. I had started in the middle order in one-day cricket and was asked to open when Sachin [Tendulkar] was the captain. Sachin also started at No. 6; when he opened, he became a world-class player."

"So anybody can play at No. 4. There's Virat Kohli for No. 4; there's Shreyas Iyer once he does well at the Asia Cup; there's KL Rahul. India has enormous talent," the ex-India skipper added.

ALSO READ: Shocking omission, surprise inclusion as India name Asia Cup squad

Since the 2019 World Cup, Iyer has held the position of India's preferred No. 4 batsman, boasting the highest number of innings (20) at that slot over the past four years. However, his absence this year led to no Indian batter receiving more than three opportunities at No. 4, further compounding India's concerns.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.