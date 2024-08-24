South Africa legend earmarks T20I fresher of Sunrisers as an asset for franchise leagues outside SA20

One former Proteas bowler has praised a T20I fresher in the South African team via his social media handle.

One former Proteas bowler has praised a T20I fresher in the South African team via his social media handle. Dale Steyn, the bowling coach of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, has lauded one of the players from the team, labelling him “a real weapon”.

Steyn commented under the post of a South African fan, revealing how the player wasn’t in plans for the SEC initially. However, a local coach, Baakier Abrahams, helped the team get that player on board, and he eventually went on to make a difference.

The concerned player is Patrick Kruger, who has been making waves consistently with his hard-hitting abilities. No wonder Steyn praised him heavily and credited him for Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s immense success.

“Originally not in the SA20, SEC pick him up with great guidance from local coaches Baakier Abrahams, plays a crucial part in winning the trophy and as they say the rest is history. Hope he gets noticed for other leagues now too, a real weapon!”

Originally not in the SA20, SEC pick him up with great guidance from local coaches Baakier Abrahams, plays a crucial part in winning the trophy and as they say the rest is history.

Hope he gets noticed for other leagues now too, a real weapon! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 24, 2024

Patrick Kruger impresses against the West Indies in 1st T20I

Patrick Kruger came into the limelight after his fine knock against the West Indies in the first T20I in Trinidad, ending as the second-leading run-scorer for his side. He scored 44 runs in 32 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums, to help South Africa put a fighting score on the board.

When he came into bat, the Proteas were reeling at 42/5 in the eighth over and required some stability. Patrick Kruger weaved a prudent partnership with Tristan Stubbs, who also played a terrific hand of 76 runs in 42 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians big shot receives captaincy offer from KKR as IPL 2025 retention dates approach

Kruger handled pace and spin well, showing his superior batting skillsets and took South Africa out of troubled waters. While his team failed to win the game, Kruger was impressive and showed why he is rated highly in the domestic competitions.

He is an all-rounder who can hit big shots and also bowl decent medium-pace, making him an all-round package to have. No wonder Dale Steyn was highly impressed with his talent and couldn’t resist praising him on social media.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.