'Spirit of Cricket' debate up again as England allegedly dodge customary post-series beer with Aussies

Even as the Australians waited for their English counterparts to come out for the post-series beer, the hosts avoided interaction and left the stadium early. 
 By Kashish Chadha Aug 1, 2023, 08:33 IST
'Spirit of Cricket'

Even as the Ashes 2023 culminated with an England win at The Oval leading the two teams to a rather fitting 2-2 scoreline, there was no stoppage on the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate that hogged the limelight throughout the five-match Test series. 

The old adage was now invoked over the customary post-Ashes beer session that the two teams tend to indulge in. Veteran Australian journalist Bharat Sundaresan revealed the English team dodged the Aussie request for the post-series beer and opted to stay behind the dressing room walls before ultimately leaving the stadium. 

Sundaresan following the Australian team ever so closely confirmed the tourists waited for their English counterparts to come out and former skipper Steve Smith even entered the English dressing room to check if they are ready to come out. But they decided to skip the post-series interactions. 


English team avoids post-Ashes beer interaction with Aussies 

The incident has raised the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate yet again between the two teams. After claiming throughout the Test series that the Australians weren't compliant with the unwritten spirit rules, especially after the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord's, were England right in opting to skip the customary post-series beer interaction even as the opposition was willing to bridge the indifferences?

The incident reminded fans of the comments made by head coach Brendon McCullum after the Bairstow controversy, wherein the England Test support staff head had said they will not be indulging in the friendly post-series beer with their Australian counterparts, feeling miffed at them for not backtracking on the stumping appeal at Lord's. 

Here is how they reacted to the episode: 


Either way, one of the most absorbing Ashes series in recent history finally came to an end, with Australia managing to retain the urn but failing once again to clinch a Test series on the UK shores this century. That remains an elusive prize, with no other Australian touring party other than Steve Waugh's men in 2001 going on to conquer the great challenge. 

From around the web