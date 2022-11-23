Sri Lanka cricketer banned for one year from all cricket for violating player agreement

Sri Lanka all-rounder has been banned for one year for having violated player agreement during the T20 World Cup 2022.

A fine of USD 5,000/- was also imposed against the player.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that at the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr. Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him,” SLC stated in an official statement.

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr. Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career.

“Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year.

“And further to the said suspended sentence a fine of USD 5,000/- was also imposed against Mr. Karunaratne.”

Karunaratne made his international debut on the second Test of the team’s tour to Australia in early 2019, in Canberra, and hasn’t played in the format since. He has been regular in white-ball cricket, having played 18 ODIs and 39 T20Is till date.

He has bagged 16 and 21 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively with his right-arm medium pace, while aggregating 376 runs at 34.18 and 257 runs at 15.11 in the formats.

Karunaratne was a key member in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2022 winning campaign in the UAE in September, wherein he bagged seven wickets at 20.71 and scored 66 runs while being dismissed twice in the competition.

