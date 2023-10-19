Sri Lanka recalls two veteran cricketers as traveling reserves for 2023 World Cup

Currently, Sri Lanka is the only team in the 2023 ODI World Cup without a victory.

An all-rounder and a fast bowler have been added as traveling reserves for Sri Lanka's 2023 ODI World Cup squad. They are slated to join the team on Friday, ahead of Sri Lanka's fourth league game against Netherlands in Lucknow on Saturday. However, the duo will only be incorporated into the squad in the event of a player sustaining an injury. Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana sat out their previous game due to a shoulder ailment.

Presently, Sri Lanka finds themselves at the bottom of the points table, having suffered defeats in their first three matches against South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia. They are the only team in the tournament yet to secure a victory.

Captain Dasun Shanaka has already been ruled out of the tournament due to a quadriceps tear, requiring a recovery period of approximately three weeks. He was replaced by all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne. Kusal Mendis took up the reins of captaincy for Sri Lanka in Shanaka's absence.

Can the new additions turnaround Lankan fortunes?

Dushmantha Chameera would have been a top-choice inclusion in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad but did not meet the fitness criteria by the deadline. His last appearance for Sri Lanka was in June against Afghanistan, followed by the warm-up matches of the World Cup qualifier. Subsequently, he was sidelined initially due to a torn pectoral muscle, an injury sustained prior to the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe. After recuperating from that setback, he suffered another injury during the Lanka Premier League in August.

On the other hand, Angelo Mathews has not participated in an ODI since the first game of the home series against Afghanistan in June. His most recent match for Sri Lanka was in the Colombo Test against Pakistan in July.

Additionally, Sri Lanka is without leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

