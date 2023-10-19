WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja does 'gold medal' celebration at dressing room after taking electrifying catch

Jadeja mimicked the act of donning a medal with a smile and pointed towards T Dilip, India’s fielding coach who was stationed near the boundary rope.

India's versatile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a spectacular catch of Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim during the IND v BAN 2023 ODI World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and celebrated with a unique celebration. In the 43rd over, a short, wide delivery from Jasprit Bumrah enticed Mushfiqur into attempting a cut. Positioned at backward point, Jadeja swiftly reacted diving to his right to seize the opportunity with precision.

The extraordinary catch, coupled with the dismissal of the well-set Mushfiqur (38 off 46 balls) sent the crowd into a frenzy. However, what truly captured the attention of the cameras was Jadeja's celebration. He mimicked the act of donning a medal, wearing a smile and pointing towards T DIlip, India’s fielding coach, stationed near the boundary rope.

This gesture refers to India’s recent tradition of awarding medals for outstanding fielding performances within the dressing room. The BCCI had shared a video of this informal ceremony following the India-Australia where Dilip can be seen presenting Kohli with a medal for his outstanding catch of Mitchell Marsh.

India script fightback after Bangladesh's fiery start

Earlier, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das provided Bangladesh with a formidable start to forge a substantial 93-run partnership for the opening wicket. Both batters notched impressive half-centuries, setting Bangladesh on course for a competitive total. However, Kuldeep Yadav's breakthrough, claiming Tanzid's wicket in the 15th over tilted the momentum in favor of the Men in Blue.

From 93 for 0, the Bangla Tigers quickly became 137 for 4 and India were back on top. Mushfiqur Rahim held the middle order together with 38 and Mahmudullah made a fine 36-ball 46, taking their team past the 250-run mark and eventually setting a target of 257 runs. India were a bowler short with Hardik hobbling away in his first over due to injury concerns.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KL Rahul grabs a stunner off Mohammed Siraj to send back Mehidy Hasan Miraz

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.