WATCH: KL Rahul grabs a stunner off Mohammed Siraj to send back Mehidy Hasan Miraz

KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling to send back Mehidy Hasan Miraz in what was the first ball of the 25th over. It was a marvellous catch from Rahul and will definitely be among the best grabs of the tournament. The whole stadium was stunned by this effort, depicting the quality of this catch.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first and were off to a flyer. The openers, Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan provided a steady start to their team, forming a terrific partnership. However, the Indian spinners ensured Bangladesh didn’t race away with the game.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja provided timely breakthroughs and kept the opponent in check. After their spells, Mohammed Siraj returned for another brief spell to tighten the grip on Bangladesh further. He was introduced to give a break to Kuldeep Yadav.

Mohammed Siraj had bowled well in his first spell, troubling the openers occasionally, but he couldn’t dismiss any of them. However, Siraj is an all-phase bowler and didn’t disappoint again. He provided a crucial breakthrough on just his seventh delivery of the second spell in Pune.

KL Rahul takes a breathtaking catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammed Siraj bowled a back of a length delivery but couldn’t control the line. He sprayed it on the middle and leg stump, and his angle took it away further. However, the bowler was lucky on this occasion.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz looked to score runs on it and tried to dab it towards the fine-leg region. But the ball only took a gentle edge and went wide of the wicketkeeper KL Rahul. However, Rahul moved swiftly with the line of the ball.

KL then timed his dive perfectly to his left and grabbed the ball while being in the air with his left hand. The broadcasters later showed that Rahul had less than 0.8 seconds to react, but he didn’t miss. Rahul showed terrific footwork and timed his dive precisely.

KL Rahul has taken some terrific catches throughout this World Cup. But this grab was his best by a fair margin. It will also be among the best catches in the tournament.

