Hardik Pandya latest injury update: India all-rounder walks off during Bangladesh clash

India are taking on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, in what is the 17th match of World Cup 2023.

Hardik Pandya hobbled off the ground with the help of a team staff member.

India are taking on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, in what is the 17th match of World Cup 2023. After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first on a pleasant batting track in Pune. While their openers hadn’t fired as consistently before this match, the Tigers made a terrific start to their innings.

They were cautious early on, playing out the new-ball spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj without taking much risk. However, after settling in, the pair started to take on the in-form Indian bowling unit. Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das soon started to score freely, and India looked under pressure for a while.

To stop the carnage, Hardik Pandya came to bowl in the ninth over of the innings. However, Litton Das was prudent to attack him right away and hit two consecutive on just the second and third ball of the over. The second boundary was hit straight, and Hardik, who was in his followthrough, stretched his right leg to stop the ball.

However, the all-rounder couldn’t control it and slipped abruptly in the process. Hardik was down immediately, and the team physio taped him as a temporary treatment. While he looked set to resume initially, Hardik suffered pain in his ankle again and couldn’t bowl consequently.

Latest update on the injury to Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya hobbled off the ground with the help of a team staff member. Virat Kohli completed the over by bowling the remaining three balls. Pandya hasn’t returned to the action since then.

Now, the latest update on his injury is disclosed by the on-air commentator. The news is not good for the Indian team and fans. Hardik suffered an injury to his left ankle while trying to stop the ball.

He has gone for the scans and won’t take the field anymore in the first innings against Bangladesh. Hardik can now come in to bat only after 120 minutes of India’s batting innings or after the fall of five wickets. He can’t bat before this.

The team management would hope the injury is not serious and the scans show positive results. Hardik Pandya is the most important member of the XI. He provides the much-required balance to the team, and India can not afford to lose him midway through the tournament.

