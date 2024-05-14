Legendary IPL coach eyed as next India head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the invitation applications for the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s team yesterday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the invitation applications for the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s team yesterday. The announcement came via an official release from BCCI's website, and the deadline for the submission of applications is 6 PM on 27 May 2024.

Currently, the role is filled by Rahul Dravid, who was roped in in November 2021 and acted as a successor to Ravi Shastri. However, Dravid’s tenure ends following the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

But Dravid can re-apply for this role if he wishes to since he is eligible for the given criteria. Under Dravid, India reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 before qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship 2023 and World Cup 2023, but the team won none of these tournaments.

Still, India fared exceedingly well under Dravid and were a formidable force to reckon with. It will be interesting to see whether he re-applies for the role this time.

Stephen Fleming eyed as India’s next head coach

A report published by The Indian Express claims the BCCI is looking at Stephen Fleming as their next head coach. There have been informal discussions with him during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Fleming hasn’t communicated anything with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) yet.

Fleming is the head coach of CSK in the IPL and also acts as the same for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in SA20 and Texas Super Kings (TSK) in Major League Cricket (MLC). Both teams are part of CSK, for they are owned by the same owner.

According to the report, players and management have plenty of admiration for Fleming because of his top-class man-management and his leadership programme has benefited numerous young players in the CSK setup. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also part of the programme before taking over CSK this season.

Fleming’s superior technical knowledge and experience will definitely aid the Indian players. However, most of the IPL coaches are hesitant to apply for the role of India’s head coach since it requires them to be on the road for 10 months.

