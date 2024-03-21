Star Australia batter backs Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024

According to a report in The Telegraph, there are doubts over Virat Kohli's selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has a fantastic record in T20 World Cups and is the highest run-scorer.

Virat Kohli's selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup remains in doubt as he prepares to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024. According to the Telegraph, a report had emerged which stated that Kohli will be dropped for the T20 World Cup, to be played in West Indies.

Kohli's strike rate was said to be the main reason behind it. The right-hander has a strike rate of 138.15 in T20I cricket. The upcoming stars like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube have higher strike rates. But Kohli's consistency in this format is unmatchable as he averages 51.75 in T20I cricket.

Many former cricketers like Irfan Pathan, K Srikkanth and MSK Prasad have come out in support of Virat Kohli's selection in T20 World Cup despite being short on T20Is lately. Kohli's experience and the ability to perform under pressure gives him a clear edge over the youngsters.

Steve Smith backs Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024

Australia batter Steve Smith feels there shouldn't be any doubts for Kohli's presence in India's T20 World Cup squad. He felt that the strike rate doesn't need to be high on some wickets and Kohli does well to play the situation.

"He plays the situation. Some wickets you play on, your strike rate doesn't need to be high. We've seen Virat play some masterclass innings and get his team over the line, whether it is for RCB or for India. I've been in the opposition and he has done it against us on numerous occasions," Smith said while speaking to Star Sports.



Smith also believed that Kohli loves playing under pressure. In the last T20 World Cup played in 2022, Kohli's memorable 82* off 53 balls against Pakistan took India to an improbable victory. He, alongwith Suryakumar Yadav, were India's standout performers in a tournament where India were knocked out in the semifinals.

"He (Kohli) plays extremely well under pressure. He loves that. It is such players that you want in your team when you go to the World Cup and face pressure situations. You want the experienced players who stand up in those situations and Virat is certainly one of those," Smith added.



Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of T20 World Cups with 1141 runs at an average of 81.50. It remains to be seen how he bats in the IPL 2024 given so much criticism around his strike rate. He missed the home Test series against England due to personal reasons. Kohli will be in action on March 22 at Chennai when RCB faces Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 opener.

