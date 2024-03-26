'I've still got it' - Virat Kohli's reply to Shastri-Pietersen's debate after his match-winning knock against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli scored a scintllating 77 off 49 balls to take RCB to their first win of IPL 2024.

It was a vintage Virat Kohli knock that was witnessed on Monday (March 25) evening when he took RCB home in an important game. Kohli, who came out to open the innings, was dropped on 0 by Jonny Bairstow but neverl looked back. He made full use of the powerplay and scored freely on a not-so-flat Chinnaswamy pitch.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Kohli held one end together. He looked in control for most part of his innings. Kohli was dimissed by his former RCB teammate Harshal Patel for a well-made 77 off 49 balls, a knock which included 11 fours and 2 sixes. The next best score in RCB's line-up was Dinesh Karthik's 28*.

When Kohli got out, the score was 130-5, with 47 required to win. It required some finishing touches as the job was still not done. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror made sure they rise to the occasion and take RCB over the line.

'I've still got it' - Virat Kohli's reply to Shastri-Pietersen's debate

After the win, Kohli gave a fiery reply to his critics who said that he was just here to promote the game. During the post-match presentation, he made it crystal clear that he is here to win and not just promoting the game.

"I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it I guess, Kohli said with a cheeky smile on his face.

With this knock, Virat Kohli became took the Orange cap. He is also the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL.But Kohli made it clear that he is not playing for the Orange Cap but he is trying to give his best every time.

"I don't play for these Caps anymore. That's the promise I can give here -- I'll keep turning up and keep trying me best," Kohli added.

It is believed that Virat Kohli's place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is under doubt according to some reports. The report also stated that Kohli needs to have an exceptional IPL to get into the squad.

Pietersen and Shastri discuss India's T20 World Cup squad

Earlier, a day before RCB's win over Punjab Kings, former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri discussed about India's likely squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pietersen believed that Kohli can help the game grow in a country like United States.

"The World Cup is happening in the USA. India are playing Pakistan in New York. You’d want someone like a Virat Kohli to help the game grow,” Pietersen said.

Meanwhile, while replying to Pietersen, former India coach Ravi Shastri said that it is all about winning the trophy. He gave the example of MS Dhoni's young side which lifted the trophy back in 2007.

“It’s not about growing the game, it’s about winning the competition. The game will grow wherever it needs to grow. What I’m trying to say is no baggage. And India won in 2007 T20 World Cup with a young side. You want youth. You want flamboyance. You want that dash,” Shastri replied.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will now play Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 on the same ground. Another run-fest is expected for the match and we could witness another Virat Kohli special.

