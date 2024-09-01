'My prediction is..': Sunil Gavaskar gives his verdict on BGT scoreline

India has dominated the series in the recent past, winning the last four BGTs.

The Indian and the Australian team have shared an intense rivalry in the past and it will be once again put to the test when both the teams lock horns later this year in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25).

Echoing on the same lines, Sunil Gavaskar chipped in with his series prediction. Notably, this is also the first time in the last 32 years that the two nations would play a five-match Test series against each other, which further adds to the excitement and anticipation.

Gavaskar wrote in Mid-day, "It's going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game. Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India."

India stars prepping for BGT 2023-24 by playing domestic cricket

From the shocking collapse of being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide to the historic victory at the Gabba after 27 years, the memories of this intense rivalry will be rekindled once more.

While Australia has been without a Test series against India since 2014, in 2018, Virat Kohli led India to history as the first Asian team to clinch a Test series win in Australia.

The Indian team will get some red-ball preparation as they play two home Test series - against Bangladesh and New Zealand before they head to Australia. Apart from that, a number of Indian stars are playing/will play domestic red-ball cricket (Buchi Babu and Duleep Trophy) in order to be prepped for the marquee series.

The much-anticipated BGT 2024-25 is slated to begin from November 22 in Perth.

