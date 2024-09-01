Lie Detector Test: Pat Cummins gives honest take on England's 'Bazball' [WATCH]

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has recently shared his honest opinion on the brand of cricket played by their arch-rivals England.

On a show called "Fletch and Hindy" on the Fox Network, 'the Aussie cricketers were made to undergo a polygraph test and answer pressing questions.

Popularly known as 'Bazball', England's aggressive style of play has made quite the noise but Cummins gave a no-holds-barred answer in a hilarious lie detector test.

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

While the players did answer, it is important to note that the video is an internet show and the replies were probably given in jest.

The players revealed some inside information about their fellow countrymen, including details of their personal lives, and faced surprising consequences for providing incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: South African legend hails KL Rahul for his Leadership

WATCH: Pat Cummins gives honest take on 'Bazball' on lie detector test

Amongst the plethora of questions, one that was hurled at Cummins was, "Is Bazball sh**?"

The 2023 World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup winning skipper answered affirmatively with a crisp "Yes".

Besides Cummins, other leading Australian cricketers like Josh Hazelwood, opening batsmen Travis Head and Usman Khawaja were also part of the show.

The Australian team is now gearing up for their upcoming white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, starting from September 4.

The Aussies will first play a three-match T20I against Scotland, which will be followed by a series of three T20Is and five ODIs against their nemesis England.

Telegram Group Join Now

Following this, the Australian team will host Pakistan for a series of three T20I and ODI matches each, before welcoming India to Down Under for the highly anticipated five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy, set to start on November 22.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube