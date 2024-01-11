Not Kuldeep Yadav! Sunil Gavaskar wants this player as India's frontline spinner in T20 World Cup 2024

With a series of noteworthy performances, the young spin sensation has fortified his position as a strong contender for the mega-event scheduled for later this year.

Renowned Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has personally selected India's primary spinner for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June, in the lead-up to the three-match series against Afghanistan.

Elevating through the ranks with a series of noteworthy performances, the young spin sensation has fortified his position as a strong contender for the mega-event scheduled for later this year. Discussing India's spin-bowling lineup for the T20 World Cup, former captain Gavaskar elucidated the reasons behind Ravi Bishnoi's advantage over his peers.

"Ravi Bishnoi for me because apart from bowling, he is a very good fielder. He is a better fielder than Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Ravi Bishnoi's credibility over Kuldeep Yadav

Gavaskar also emphasized Bishnoi's potential contributions as a lower-order batter for Team India, suggesting that he could play crucial cameo roles with the bat. "He can bat as well, the way he applied his brains and won his side the match with his calmness in the last IPL," He continued. "I feel he and Avesh Khan had won their side the match against RCB. So Ravi Bishnoi for me," Gavaskar added.

Having secured 15 wickets for India in the 2023 World Cup, senior spinner Kuldeep showcased his prowess. Post the World Cup, Bishnoi played a pivotal role in India's triumph over Australia, earning him the Player of the Series accolade. Earlier, doubts were raised about Bishnoi's exclusion by Gautam Gambhir during India's encounter with South Africa in the 3rd T20I.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina identifies this Rajasthan Royals player as 'X-Factor' for India in upcoming T20 World Cup 2024

The 23-year-old has amassed an impressive tally of 34 wickets in 21 matches for the 2007 world champions, while spinner Kuldeep boasts 58 wickets in 34 T20Is.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.