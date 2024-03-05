Former SRH spinner announces retirement to play in T20 leagues

He was nominated for the IPL Rising Star of the Year award for his performances in 2011.

In a latest development, a former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner announced his retirement earlier today (March 5). Jharkhand’s premier spinner and India international, who has represented India in two Tests, pulled the curtains in a bid to participate in T20 leagues around the world.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his IPL debut with the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils side finished his career with an impressive tally of 542 FC wickets in 140 games.

In List A, he has taken 175 wickets, with his career-best figures coming against Rajasthan to set the new record with a spell of 8/10.

The 34-year-old, who joined SRH in 2019 for an amount of INR 3.2 crore revealed that the thoughts of retirement had been on his mind for some time. However, now with chances of him playing for the Indian team almost zilch, the spinner sees it as the right time to announce his decision.

Shahbaz Nadeem discloses the reason for his retirement

Nadeem told ESPN Cricinfo, “I was considering my retirement for a long time and now I have decided that I am retiring from all three formats. I always felt that when you have some motivation then you keep motivating yourself to perform well. However now that I know that I may not get a chance in the Indian team, so, it is better that I give a chance to the young cricketers. Now I am also planning to play in T20 leagues around the world.”

His last outing for the tricolour came against England in 2021 at Chennai where he managed to bowl 59 overs in the Test and picked up four wickets.

He also played 72 games in the IPL, getting nominated for the IPL Rising Star of the Year award as well for his performances in 2011. He went on to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad picking up 48 wickets.

