Former CSK star praises Dhruv Jurel for excellent knock in Ranchi

Dhruv Jurel walks off to a rousing appreciation after he top scored for India.

Young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel is having the time of his life right now. The 23-year-old made his Test debut against England at Rajkot and scored an impressive 46 off 104 balls. He went one step ahead at Ranchi when he played a vital innings of 90, which helped India to reach close to England’s first innings total.

Jurel has received praises from many cricketing factions for his superb knock under pressure. Former CSK batter Suresh Raina, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh just like Dhruv Jurel, lauded Jurel’s exceptional performance in just the second Test of his career.

‘He has a fearless attitude’: Suresh Raina about Dhruv Jurel

Speaking to PTI, Raina was impressed with Jurel’s start in his Test career and congratulated his family for his success. Raina was also impressed by the youngster's wicketkeeping skills.

“He has been amazing. I have played a couple of games with him for UP (in Ranji). Credit also goes to Rohit Sharma for making him a part of the team. It’s not easy to come back in a Test match and score back-to-back fifties (he scored 46 in his previous Test) in a very crucial Test match, especially when the wicket was turning,” Raina said.

“I was also very impressed with his wicket keeping. He has worked really hard. Coming from an Army family, he has a fearless attitude of never wanting to lose anything from anywhere. Big congratulations to his family,” the left-hander added.

Suresh Raina has an excellent IPL record and was a big part of CSK’s success in their initial years. He has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings. Dhruv Jurel plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel’s innings of 90 included 4 sixes and got India back into the match. When most of the top order batters failed on a tricky pitch, Jurel’s excellent innings kept England’s bowlers at bay. He has also been impressive with his neat glovework so far.