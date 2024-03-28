'Changed guy' - Appreciation post for Riyan Parag from Mumbai Indians star

After facing ample criticism in the initial years of his career, Riyan Parag has finally unleashed his true potential and scoring runs consistently in IPL 2024.

While he was always talented and destined to achieve big things, Parag wasted plenty of chances by playing rash cricket without taking any responsibility.

After facing ample criticism in the initial years of his career, Riyan Parag has finally unleashed his true potential and scoring runs consistently in IPL 2024. Before this season, Parag had a mere 600 runs at an abysmal average of 16.21 while striking at 123.96 in 44 IPL innings, including two fifties.

Numerous experts criticised his low returns, with most of them doubting his capabilities. Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 but couldn’t create any impact for the first five years with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, Parag has turned the tables in IPL 2024 and looked more solid than ever with his technique while also scoring runs consistently. While he was always talented and destined to achieve big things, Parag wasted plenty of chances by playing rash cricket without taking any responsibility.

Also Read: WATCH: R Ashwin smashes two massive SIXES off Anrich Nortje in RR vs DC clash

Before coming to IPL 2024, Riyan had a terrific domestic season with Assam and prepared rigorously for the showpiece event. He is finally repaying the faith shown by the RR management and doing what he is expected to.

Suryakumar Yadav praises Riyan Parag via his X account

Suryakumar Yadav, who is recovering from an injury, heaped praise on Riyan Parag via his X (formerly Twitter) account. Suryakumar wrote he met Parag at the NCA earlier in the year and was impressed with his discipline and focus.

“Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’ RIYAN PARAG 2.0 Watch out”

Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’

RIYAN PARAG 2.0 🔥

Watch out — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 28, 2024

Parag wreaked havoc against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ninth match of the IPL 2024. He scored 84 runs in 45 balls at a strike rate of 186.67, including seven fours and six sixes.

His game sense was impressive, for Parag arrived at 36/3 and stabilised the innings before shifting gears and providing a strong finish. He went hard after the pacers in the death overs and showed his power-hitting to power Rajasthan Royals to 185/5.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.