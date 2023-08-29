'This format is the most challenging' - Suryakumar Yadav hoping to 'crack the code' for ODIs with Asia Cup

The Indian T20I maverick hasn't been able to ace the longer format with the bat, feeling the heat as a backup middle-order player ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav is aware India's often questioned and scrutinised backing of his 50-over prospects despite an insipid record is a topic of major debate on the outside.

Unparalleled T20I maverick of the times, the adventurous right-hander has self-admittedly not been able to "crack the code" with the "most challenging" format of the three he has played for India.

However, the selectors and the management identify his aggressive game and range in the end-over phase as a skill too critical to be wasted quickly. Head coach Rahul Dravid has continuously spoken about the need to be patient with the Mumbaikar, who has played 26 sporadic One-Day matches in a calendar dominated by T20I fixtures and mainly as a backup middle-order pick.

To his credit, Suryakumar Yadav has managed to operate at a strike rate of 101.38, reflective of a player capable of blasting opposition attacks and destroying their plans. Equally, however, an average of 24.33 suggests of many flash-in-the-pan stints in the middle and a headspace unsure and underprepared for multiple scenarios presented by the most dynamic of the three formats.

Suryakumar Yadav opens up on 50-over struggles

In an interview with 'Star Sports', the cricketer stood aware that the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 campaign perhaps presents him the final opportunity to make amends and bolster his case for more backing ahead of the World Cup in October-November with an equally aspiring and capable Sanju Samson awaiting more opportunities of his own.

The 32-year-old revealed he is in constant touch with three giants of Indian cricket present in the senior team set-up. He has been ears to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and coach Dravid during the ongoing six-day NCA camp in Bangalore on how he can refine his approach and grasp the format all three of them have managed to succeed in.

Among them, Dravid's journey from being a player considered dispensable to the cause to finishing with over 10,000 runs would be the most inspirational.

"I would try to fulfill the role I am given by the team, no matter what role. This is a format I am looking forward to doing well in. I am doing great in T20Is. But these both are white-ball formats. Why I cannot crack the code here, people are wondering," Suryakumar told Star Sports.

"I am practising. For me, this format is the most challenging one..you have to play a mix of all formats in this one. First you take your time, then you do some strike rotation then go for some big shots like in T20Is. I have been talking to head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli."