'He can make a telling difference for India' - West Indies legend on Virat Kohli before 2023 World Cup

Encouraging return to form during last month's Test series in the Caribbean has reignited hopes of Virat Kohli lightening up the 2023 World Cup. The supreme ODI batter is being deemed the most critical cog in India's wheels as the Rohit Sharma-led outfit strives to regain the most coveted prize.

West Indies fast-bowling legend Sir Curtly Ambrose is one of Kohli's biggest advocates heading into the 50-over spectacle in October-November. Ambrose believes Kohli's run with the bat will dictate much of India's campaign and he will be making a "telling difference" to his team's chances of clinching the One-Day crown for the third time.

The Caribbean giant insisted even though the great Indian batter has undergone a relatively lean phase of his career in the pandemic era, he will take his game two notches higher when the stakes are as high as the World Cup, with the pressure and weight of expectations on his shoulder.

Ambrose backs Kohli to shine at 2023 World Cup

Signs are good on that front. While no longer a pillar of invincibility he was in his pomp, Kohli has made two centuries in his last 10 ODI innings and averages a highly impressive 53.37 with the highest of 166 versus Sri Lanka in January.

Kohli hasn't played 50-over cricket since March but will be determined to build on those gains at the forthcoming Asia Cup, which acts as a prelude towards the World Cup.

"I have seen Virat for several years now and I do not need to tell you that he is a great player. And like every great player in history, he went through a lean period," Ambrose said in an interview with 'RevSportz'.

"But that does not mean he is finished or that he is over the hill or he is not the same player of old. He looked hungry to me, looked disciplined and fit. These are all important signs to observe."

"I think Virat can make a telling difference for India in the World Cup at home. He has all the talent and hunger to do so," he added.