Suryakumar Yadav named next T20I captain, new vice-captain named with Hardik snubbed as leader

India will tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

After much anticipation, the Indian selectors and management named the squad that will tour Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Answering the much-debated question of who will be India's next leader in the shortest format following Rohit Sharma's retirement, star batter Suryakumar Yadav eclipsed dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya to takeover the captaincy reins.

Interestingly, Hardik, who served as deputy to Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup 2024 has been totally snubbed from leadership responsibilities with young batter Shubman Gill being named as the vice captain of the side.

It is understood that his fitness concerns and workload management may have been factors in the decision taken by the selection panel.

On the other hand, discarded batter Shreyas Iyer has made his return to the national setup under the newly-appointed coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Making a return after the T20 World Cup win will be star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will feature only in the ODI leg following their recent retirement from the shortest format.

Amongst the senior players, talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been rested.

As reported by this website before, IPL sensation Riyan Parag has managed to secure a spot in both the T20I and the ODI squads, giving him a golden opportunity to stake his claim as a mainstay in the Indian team.

ALSO READ: India's star lauds Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for 'Unwavering Support'

India squad for Sri Lanka tour

T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

Telegram Group Join Now

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube