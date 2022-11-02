Suryakumar Yadav attains No.1 position in T20I Batting Rankings

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has now attained the No.1 position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters.

Suryakumar climbed two spots to displace Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to the top position.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has risen to the top in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, following his supreme run this year including at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Suryakumar surpassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand’s Devon Conway to climb two spots to the top position. The right-hander has aggregated 134 runs from three innings in the competition thus far, including back-to-back fluent fifties against the Netherlands and South Africa.

Overall, Suryakumar boasts highly impressive numbers in T20Is: 1,179 runs at 40.66 while having maintained an excellent strike-rate of 117.03 till date. He becomes the second India batter to achieve the No.1 T20I Batting Ranking after Virat Kohli, who held the position between 2014 and 2017.

How good was SKY last night to lift India from 49/5 to a reasonable score on a bouncy wicket against some outstanding bowling? #INDvSA #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/rHEzhSZt4Y — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 31, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, South Africa’s Aiden Markram and England’s Dawid Malan retained their fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

More to follow ...