'I will automatically play': Star India batter sets sight on Test return

The dynamic middle-order batter is ready to put his best foot forward and wants to give Test cricket another proper crack.

A star India batter is all geared up to stake his claim for a Test return, having made a one-Test appearance last year against Australia in Nagpur.

The dynamic middle-order batter, who will be participating in the Buchi Babu tournament, is ready to put his best foot forward and earn a spot in the Indian team in the longest format.

India's latest T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has already made his mark in white-ball cricket but now wants to give Test cricket another proper crack.

SKY, who is representing Mumbai, said on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu tournament,

"I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now." "Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play. That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."

Surykumar Yadav will need to outperform to make Test return

After participating in the Buchi Babu tournament, SKY will travel to Anantapur to join the India C squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Duleep Trophy.

Suryakumar's re-entry into long-format cricket coincides with India's upcoming schedule of ten Test matches over the next four months. This includes a two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning on September 19, followed by three Tests against New Zealand and five away matches in Australia.

For Suryakumar to make a pitch for a Test recall, he will need a series of tall scores, especially with quite a few talented middle-order batters like Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rajat Patidar ahead in the pecking order. SKY will thus look at the upcoming opportunity for Mumbai to acclimatise to red-ball cricket before the domestic season begins.

