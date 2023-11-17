REPORTS: World Cup star to lead India in Hardik's absence during AUS T20I series

The top-ranked T20I batter was previously named vice-captain in the shortest format during India's tour of the West Indies

If reports are to be believed, a middle-order batter will take charge of the Indian team during the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia as Hardik Pandya is sidelined due to an injury sustained during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The series is scheduled to commence on November 23 in Vizag and conclude in Hyderabad on December 3.

The senior national selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is slated to convene shortly to finalize the squad. Given the proximity of this series to the World Cup, a secondary team is expected to be chosen.

Yadav, who is currently the top-ranked T20 batter was previously named vice-captain of the T20 side during India's tour of the West Indies where the Men in Blue played five matches in the Caribbean and the US. With still time left for Pandya's complete recovery, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is likely to designate SKY as the captain.

Suryakumar Yadav has previous experience of captaincy

The 33-year-old Yadav has prior experience leading the Mumbai team and the India Under-23 team in the Emerging Cup a few years ago. Renowned for his innovative 360-degree style of play, the middle-order batter has swiftly risen to prominence as the most dangerous players in the shortest format.

According to an Indian Express report, the selection committee plans to rest a majority of players from the ongoing World Cup team. Players such as Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna, who had limited opportunities in the World Cup are expected to feature in the home series against Australia.

With Rahul Dravid's coaching contract concluding after the World Cup, the BCCI has enlisted VVS Laxman for a temporary coaching arrangement and the support staff from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will oversee the team during this period.

