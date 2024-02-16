This Indian player urged Sarfaraz's dad to watch son's Test debut despite being sick

Sarfaraz's family got emotional when he received his maiden international cap from Anil Kumble.

Sarfaraz Khan made his much-awaited India debut on Thursday (15 February), which has drawn plenty of attention from the cricketing world. When Sarfaraz received his India cap from legendary legspinner Anil Kumble, his father was seen getting emotional. This was a big moment for Khan family who have toiled hard for years for this wonderful moment.

Sarfaraz’s father Naushad Khan revealed how Suryakumar Yadav’s message made him go and see the match. “Initially, I thought I wouldn't come as that would put Sarfaraz in some kind of pressure, and apart from that I also had a bit of a cold. But Surya's message almost made me melt,” Naushad said to the news agency PTI.

He also read out Surya’s message which was as follows:

"I do understand your emotions. But trust me, when I made my Test debut (last year in March against Australia in Nagpur) and was receiving my Test cap, my father and mother were just behind. And that moment was something beyond special. These moments don't come too often. So I would suggest that you must go.”

Naushad Khan quickly made travel arrangements to Rajkot after being convinced by Suryakumar Yadav.

‘He was very emotional as I took the cap in front of him and so was my wife’: Sarfaraz Khan on playing in front of his father

Sarfaraz revealed how his father and his wife got emotional when he received his international cap. "Runs and performances were not on my mind as much as I was happy playing for India in front of my father. He was very emotional as I took the cap in front of him and so was my wife. I felt as if some pressure was off my shoulders given the hard work he had put in on me and I did not waste it,” the 26-year-old said.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six-years-old when he started my cricket. It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," Sarfaraz further added.