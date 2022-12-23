Sydney Thunder terminates Fazhalhaq Farooqui after ethical breach

The Thunder issued a statement disclosing Farooqui's contractual suspension after an unrevealed incident that took place last night.

Sydney Thunder have terminated the contract of Fazhalhaq Farooqui over an ethical breach from the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 in Australia. The club confirmed the development on Friday (December 23) morning after a hearing held by Cricket Australia's (CA) conduct commissioner in what is a major blow to the young seamer's future BBL prospects.

In their statement, the Thunder said they received a complaint against Farooqui after alleged improper behaviour in an incident that took place on Thursday (December 22). The matter was duly referred to CA's Integrity Unit for investigation.

CA's IU panel and its commissioner found Fazalhaq Farooqui in breach of the board and the BBL's expected ethical conduct on and off the field and found it fit to completely terminate the contract that was to see him become the first Afghanistan fast-bowler to play in the Australian T20 league.

CA terminates Farooqui's BBL contract

"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated," Cricket New South Wales (NSW) CEO Lee Germon said in the statement, stressing that the Thunder "hold all employees to a high standard of behaviour and accountability."



"Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident," Germon added, even as the club made no disclosure of what exactly happened.

The decision not to open up the lid on the matter is taken in accordance with the terms and the regulations set by CA's Integrity Unit investigation.

Thunder said no replacement player has been confirmed for Farooqui yet.

The announcement would raise alarm bells in Afghanistan cricket, with Farooqui's behaviour questioned and his contract terminated entirely on ethical grounds.

The young promising fast-bowler would've been hoping for a fruitful maiden stint in the BBL but has been ruled out of the tournament after playing just four games, in which he picked up five wickets at 5.81 runs an over.

The news arrives on the day of the mini-auction for IPL 2023 in India. It would be interesting to see what impact it has on Farooqui's prospects for a potential maiden IPL gig next summer.