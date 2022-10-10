Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: All You Need to Know - Format, Groups, Squads, Teams, Schedule and More
The SMAT 2022-23 presents India's domestic T20 players a fantastic opportunity to impress the national selectors and the IPL scouting teams.
After riveting action throughout the Duleep Trophy and the Irani Cup, which were sandwiched by a red-ball series between India A and New Zealand A, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kick off the white-ball leg of the Indian domestic season for 2022-23.
India's National T20 Championship, the tournament is set for its 15th edition since the inaugural iteration of the same back in 2006-07. The competition is named after the former India batter Syed Mushtaq Ali, who was known for his power-hitting.
Over the years, the SMAT has been an ideal platform for India's domestic players to showcase their mettle in the shortest format and audition for higher honours, with national selectors and IPL scouts watching them closely.
Strong performances in the SMAT have historically earned players hefty paycheques at the annual IPL auction, which gives them an opportunity to bid for the India cap in T20Is.
Format
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will once again feature the country's best 38 senior domestic teams. These sides will be divided into five different groups: Elite A, B, C, D, and E. Elite Groups A, B and C will include eight teams each, while Elite Groups D and E have seven teams apiece.
According to the latest format adopted by the BCCI's technical committee, table toppers from each of the groups will make the quarterfinal round directly. The remaining three sides for the four quarterfinal fixtures will be determined via the pre-quarterfinal stage.
At the pre-quarterfinal stage, runners-up from each of the Elite Groups as well as the next best side from the remaining participants across all groups in terms of points earned during the group stage will contest knock-out games for a quarterfinal slot.
Winners of the quarterfinals will make the cut for the semis, the winners of which will play the tournament finale.
Groups
Elite A: Mumbai, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram
Elite B: Puducherry, Punjab, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh
Elite C: Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala
Elite D: Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Baroda, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra
Elite E: Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand
Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|October 11
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Railways vs Uttarakhand
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Mizoram vs Mumbai
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Bengal vs Jharkhan
|Lucknow
|10:00 AM
|Baroda vs Nagaland
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Goa vs Tripura
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Delhi vs Manipur
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|J&K vs Meghalaya
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Odisha vs Sikkim
|Lucknow
|10:00 AM
|Hyderabad vs Punjab
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Haryana vs Services
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Karnataka vs Maharashtra
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Assam vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Chattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu
|Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Andhra vs Saurashtra
|Indore
|2:00 PM
|Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Oct 12
|Baroda vs Saurashtra
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Odisha vs Tamil Nadu
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Haryana vs Meghalaya
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Maharashtra vs Services
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Hyderabad vs Puducherry
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Assam vs Uttarakhand
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Rajasthan vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Chandigarh vs Sikkim
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Bihar vs Nagaland
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Karnataka vs Kerala
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Goa vs Manipur
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Delhi vs Punjab
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Mizoram vs Railways
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Oct 14
|Tamil Nadu vs Sikkim
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Chandigarh vs Jharkhand
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Nagaland vs Saurashtra
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Karnataka vs Meghalaya
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Haryana vs Kerala
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Punjab vs Tripura
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Assam vs Mumbai
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Bengal vs Odisha
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Baroda vs Gujarat
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Services
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Manipur vs Puducherry
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Goa vs Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Mizoram vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Railways vs Rajasthan
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Oct 16
|Chandigarh vs Odisha
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Bengal vs Tamil Nadu
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Baroda vs Bihar
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Gujarat vs Saurashtra
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Kerala vs Services
|Chandigarh
|10:00 AM
|Maharashtra vs Meghalaya
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Delhi vs Puducherry
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Hyderabad vs Tripura
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Mumbai vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Andhra vs Nagaland
|Indore
|2:00 PM
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka
|Indore
|2:00 PM
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Haryana
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Goa vs Punjab
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Assam vs Mizoram
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Railways
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Oct 18
|Bengal vs Sikkim
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Gujarat vs Nagaland
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Andhra vs Bihar
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir
|Chandigarh
|10:00 AM
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Karnataka
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Goa vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Manipur vs Punjab
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Assam vs Railways
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu
|Indore
|2:00 PM
|Kerala vs Maharashtra
|Chandigarh
|2:00 PM
|Meghalaya vs Services
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Delhi vs Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Puducherry vs Tripura
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai vs Rajasthan
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Oct 20
|Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Bengal vs Chhattisgarh
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Bihar vs Saurashtra
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Andhra vs Gujarat
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Karnataka vs Services
|Chandigarh
|10:00 AM
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Puducherry vs Punjab
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Delhi vs Goa
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Mumbai vs Railways
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Jharkhand vs Odisha
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh
|Indore
|2:00 PM
|Haryana vs Maharashtra
|Chandigarh
|2:00 PM
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Manipur vs Tripura
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Mizoram vs Uttarakhand
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Assam vs Rajasthan
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Oct 22
|Chhattisgarh vs Odisha
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Jharkhand vs Sikkim
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Andhra vs Baroda
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland
|Indore
|10:00 AM
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra
|Chandigarh
|10:00 AM
|Haryana vs Karnataka
|Mohali
|10:00 AM
|Hyderabad vs Manipur
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh
|Jaipur
|10:00 AM
|Assam vs Madhya Pradesh
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Mizoram vs Rajasthan
|Rajkot
|10:00 AM
|Bengal vs Chandigarh
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Bihar vs Gujarat
|Indore
|2:00 PM
|Kerala vs Meghalaya
|Chandigarh
|2:00 PM
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Services
|Mohali
|2:00 PM
|Delhi vs Tripura
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Goa vs Puducherry
|Jaipur
|2:00 PM
|Railways vs Vidarbha
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
|Rajkot
|2:00 PM
|Oct 30
|Pre Quarterfinal 1
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Pre Quarterfinal 2
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Pre Quarterfinal 3
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Nov 1
|Quarterfinal 1
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Quarterfinal 2
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Quarterfinal 3
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Quarterfinal 4
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Nov 3
|Semi Final 1
|TBC
|10:00 AM
|Semi Final
|TBC
|2:00 PM
|Nov 5
|FINAL
|TBC
|10:00 AM
Venues
Jaipur, Indore, Rajkot, Mohali, Chandigarh and Lucknow will be hosting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23.
How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming Details
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Squads
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (Captain), N Tilak Varma (vc), T Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddi, Prateek Reddy (Wicket-Keeper), CV Milind, Mickhil Jaiswal, Tanay Tyagarajan, Sai Pragnay Reddy (Wicket-keeper), Rakshan Reddi, Mohammed Siraj, MSR Charan, Bhagat Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Jayram Reddy, B Punnaiah, Trishank Gupta, E Sanketh, Shreyas Valla, P Nitesh Reddy
Jammu & Kashmir: Shubham Pundir (C), Abdul Samad (vc), Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid (WK), Shivansh Sharma (WK), Parvez Rasool, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Sunil Kumar
Delhi: Nitish Rana (captain), Himmat Singh (vc), Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.
Jharkhand: Virat Singh (C), Shahbaz Nadeem (vc), Nazim Siddique, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Manishi, Bala Krishna, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Bhardwaj, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty
Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S. Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, F. Fanoos, K.M. Asif, Sachin Suresh
Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Sudip Gharami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Agniva Pan (wicketkeeper), Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Akash Gathak, Geet Puri
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Chethan LR, Manoj Bhandage, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesa Suchith, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Koushik V, Vyshak V, Kaverappa, Venkatesh M.
Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann
Tamil Nadu: B Aparajith (captain), M S Washington Sundar (vice-captain), B Sai Sudharsan, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, J Suresh Kumar, C Hari Nishaanth, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin, G Ajitesh, M Mohammad and Abhishek Tanwar
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (wk), Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi.
Odisha: Abhishek Raut (C), Aasirwad Swain (wk), Shantanu Mishra, Anshuman Rath, Sujit Lenka (wk), Rakesh Pattnaik, Mushtaq Beg, Suryakant Pradhan, Debabrata Pradhan, Om T Munde, Subhranshu Senapati, Sameer Mohanty, Sushil Barik, Jayanta Behera, Tarini Sa, Rajesh Mohanty
Players to Watch
Abdul Samad
Samad's encouraging pre-auction retention with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) followed an unfortunate sacking from the side for most of the IPL 2022. But the SMAT 2022-23 offers him a fantastic opportunity to remind everyone of his promise and potential with the bat. The J&K hard-hitter enters the SMAT with a domestic T20 strike-rate of 144.29 after 46 matches.
T Natarajan
On Indian team comeback trail, Natarajan will be eyeing strong performances for Tamil Nadu at the forthcoming SMAT 2022-23. He will be keen to build on his gains for SRH in IPL 2022, where the left-arm quick took 18 wickets from 11 matches.
Washington Sundar
Fellow TN cricketer and another player aiming for an Indian team comeback is Washington, whose injury spree has coincided with a fall in the pecking order. The spin allrounder is an outstanding defensive spin option and also a capable middle-order batter. He will be looking to make his mark at the SMAT and earn the selectors' faith back in him.
Shahrukh Khan
Hero of defending champions Tamil Nadu's title win last season, talented powerhitter Shahrukh Khan averaged 33.66 with a strike-rate of 157.81 throughout SMAT 2022-23. His feat included a match-winning knock of 33 not out off 15 balls in the final at Delhi. He will be determined to repeat his performances with bat in hand.
Prithvi Shaw
Inarguably the finest young top-order aggressor in the country right now, Prithvi Shaw enters the SMAT 2022-23 after a fruitful IPL 2022 to his name for Delhi Capitals (DC). Dismayed by absence from India's T20I side, Shaw blasted 283 runs at a strike-rate of 152.97 for the Capitals. He will play the SMAT intent on dominating attacks and leave a befitting reminder for the selectors, who have curiously continued ignoring him in the white-ball set-up.
Prediction
Rallying on their overall depth and quality, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka made the finals of the SMAT last season. The two teams will be expected to make the semifinals this time as well, given the talent at their disposal.
They should be joined by domestic powerhouses Mumbai, who have most of their stars available to them. The fourth semifinalists could be UP considering their fast-bowling group, which gives them an edge over most opponents.
With the ball and the bat, Tamil Nadu have the arsenal to repeat their title-winning campaign from last season and could well be holding the coveted SMAT trophy in their hands again.