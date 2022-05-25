T20 Blast 2022: Where to watch on TV, Live Streaming and Radio details, Teams, Squad and Schedule

The 20th edition of the T20 Blast, England’s premier domestic T20 league, will kickstart on Wednesday, May 22, with Yorkshire to play Worcestershire in Leeds and Kent to face Somerset in Canterbury on the opening day.

The final of the 16-team competition will be played at Edgbaston on July 16.

The T20 Blast 2022 will begin on Wednesday, with the 2021 champions Kent Spitfires taking on runners-up Somerset in Canterbury in the opening fixture.

The 16 teams have been divided into two groups of eight as mentioned below, and will play a total of 14 league games each.

North Group

Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings.

South Group

Essex Eagles, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Glamorgan, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

The league stage will run from May 25 to July 3, followed by the knockouts and the final on July 16 at Edgbaston. Each team can field a maximum of two overseas players in their playing XI.

T20 Blast 2022: Where to watch on TV

19 group-stage matches, as well as all four quarter-finals and Finals Day will be broadcasted on Sky Sports. A minimum of two games played by each county will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket.

T20 Blast 2022 Live Streaming Details

Every match in the tournament will be live streamed on the ECB website and through the England Cricket app. Each of the 18 counties will also stream their non-televised home matches through their website or social media channels.

Radio

The local BBC Radio stations will cover every T20 Blast 2022 match ball-by-ball. The extensive coverage will also be available on 5 Live Sports Extra.

T20 Blast 2022 Complete Squads

Birmingham Bears

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Alex Davies, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Robert Yates, Olly Stone, Paul Stirling, Nathan McAndrew

Derbyshire Falcons

Shan Masood (c), Billy Godleman, Alex Thomson, Mark Watt, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Harry Came, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Thomson, Cam Connors, Michael Cohen, Ban Aitchison, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Nick Potts, Brooke Guest, Dustin Melton, Suranga Lakmal

Durham

Ashton Turner (c), Ollie Robinson, Jack Burnham, Jonathan Bushnell, Jack Campbell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crewshaw, Sean Dickson, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Ned Eckersley, Oliver Gibson, Michael Jones, Alex Lees, Tom Mackintosh, Matty Potts, Ben Raine, Chris Rushworth, Matt Salisbury, Ben Stokes, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, David Bedingham

Essex Eagles

Simon Harmer (c), Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Nick Browne, Alistair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter

Glamorgan

David Lloyd (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Andy Gorvin, Lukas Carey, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Slater, Tegid Phillip, James Weighell, Michael Hogan, Prem Sisodiya, James McIlroy, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke, Timm van der Gugten, Dan Douthwaite

Gloucestershire

Jack Taylor (c), Marcus Harris, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah, Glenn Phillips, Ajeet Dale, Paul van Meekeren, Zak Chappell, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Ian Cockbain, Chris Bent, Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, George Scott, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Hampshire Hawks

James Vince (c), Kyle Abbot, Ben McDermott, Nathan Ellis, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Ben McDermott, Lewis McManus, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood

Kent Spitfires

Sam Billings (c), Qais Ahmed, George Linde, Matt Quinn, Ben Compton, Adam Rossington, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Podmore, Darren Stevens, Joe Denly, Matt Milnes, Grant Stewart, Alex Blake, James Logan, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Nathan Gilchrist, Jas Singh, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Marcus O’Riordan, Matt Quinn, Hamidullah Qadri

Lancashire Lightning

Captain: Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Phil Salt, George Bell, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Liam Hurt, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley

Leicestershire Foxes

Colin Ackermann (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Scriven, Roman Walker, Rehan Ahmed, Hasan Azad, Ed Barnes, Sam Bates, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Alex Evans, Sam Evans, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Vikai Kelley, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Abi Sakande, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker, Nick Welch, Chris Wright

Middlesex

Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green, Mark Stoneman, Daniel O’Driscoll, Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Eoin Morgan, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Josh Cobb (c), Jimmy Neesham, Chris Lynn, Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Matthew Kelly, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Lewis McManus, Luke Procter, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Charlie Thurston, Richard Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Nottinghamshire Outlaws

Dan Christian (c), Dane Paterson, James Pattinson, Dan Christian, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Sol Budinger, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, James Hayes, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sammy King, Matt Montgomery, Tom Moores. Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Liam Patterson-White, Toby Pettman, Dane Shadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater

Somerset

Tom Abell (c), Peter Siddle, Riley Roussouw, Marchant de Lange, Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Steven Davies, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Craig Overton, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Sale, Will Smeed

Surrey

Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Amar Virdi, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Dan Worrall, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, James Taylor, Jamie Smith, Jason Roy, Jordan Clark, Laurie Evans, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Reece Topley, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Lawes, Will Jacks

Sussex Sharks

Ravi Bopara (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Rashid Khan, Josh Phillipe, Tim Seifert, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Hinley, Tom Alsop, Tom Haines, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jamie Atkins, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Luke Wright

Worcestershire Rapids

Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Dwayne Bravo, Matthew Waite, Brett D’Oliviera, Jake Libby, Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Tom Fell, Adam Finish, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue

Yorkshire Vikings

David Willey (c), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Finn Allen. Jonny Bairstow, Gary Balance, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Steven Patterson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, George Hill, Dom Leech, Tom Loten, Josh Sullivan, Will Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke, Matthew Revis, Harry Sullivan

T20 Blast 2022 schedule: Complete fixtures list

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Kent Spitfires v Somerset (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Yorkshire Vikings v Worcestershire Rapids (Headingley)

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Edgbaston)

Leicestershire Foxes v Durham (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Radlett)

Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan (The 1st Central County Ground)

Friday, 27 May 2022

Derbyshire Falcons v Birmingham Bears (Incora County Ground)

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks (Bristol County Ground)

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex (Ageas Bowl)

Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings (Emirates Old Trafford)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham (County Ground, Northampton)

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Glamorgan (Kia Oval)

Saturday, 28 May 2022

Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Sunday, 29 May 2022

Birmingham Bears v Durham (Edgbaston)

Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids (Emirates Old Trafford)

Middlesex v Glamorgan (Radlett)

Notts Outlaws v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Essex Eagles (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires (The 1st Central County Ground)

Yorkshire Vikings v Leicestershire Foxes (Headingley)

Monday, 30 May 2022

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (Ageas Bowl)

Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks (The Cloud County Ground)

Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Gloucestershire (Kia Oval)

Yorkshire Vikings v Derbyshire Falcons (Headingley)

Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Durham v Worcestershire Rapids (Riverside)

Gloucestershire v Kent Spitfires (Bristol County Ground)

Lancashire Lightning v Derbyshire Falcons (Emirates Old Trafford)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (County Ground, Northampton)

Somerset v Sussex Sharks (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Thursday, 2 June 2022

Birmingham Bears v Leicestershire Foxes

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles

Surrey v Hampshire Hawks

Friday, 3 June 2022

Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws (Incora County Ground)

Gloucestershire v Essex Eagles (Bristol County Ground)

Kent Spitfires v Surrey (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Emirates Old Trafford)

Somerset v Glamorgan (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex (The 1st Central County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids v Birmingham Bears (New Road)

Yorkshire Vikings v Durham (Headingley)

Saturday, 4 June 2022

Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks (Ageas Bowl)

Sunday, 5 June 2022

Birmingham Bears v Notts Outlaws (Edgbaston)

Durham v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Riverside)

Glamorgan v Surrey (Sophia Gardens)

Kent Spitfires v Middlesex (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Worcestershire Rapids v Leicestershire Foxes (New Road)

Monday, 6 June 2022

Yorkshire Vikings v Notts Outlaws (Headingley)

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires (The Cloud County Ground)

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Leicestershire Foxes v Lancashire Lightning (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Hampshire Hawks (Radlett)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (County Ground, Northampton)

Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Durham v Birmingham Bears (Riverside)

Surrey v Sussex Sharks (Kia Oval)

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning (Headingley)

Thursday, 9 June 2022

Derbyshire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (Incora County Ground)

Gloucestershire v Somerset (Bristol County Ground)

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles (Ageas Bowl)

Middlesex v Surrey (Lord’s)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (County Ground, Northampton)

Friday, 10 June 2022

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings (Edgbaston)

Durham v Lancashire Lightning (Riverside)

Essex Eagles v Middlesex (The Cloud County Ground)

Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks (Sophia Gardens)

Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Somerset v Kent Spitfires (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (The 1st Central County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons (New Road)

Friday, 17 June 2022

Durham v Yorkshire Vikings (Riverside)

Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks (The Cloud County Ground)

Hampshire Hawks v Kent Spitfires (Ageas Bowl)

Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (County Ground, Northampton)

Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Gloucestershire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Surrey v Middlesex (Kia Oval)

Saturday, 18 June 2022

Derbyshire Falcons v Yorkshire Vikings (Chesterfield)

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Bristol County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (New Road)

Sunday, 19 June 2022

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons (Edgbaston)

Durham v Leicestershire Foxes (Riverside)

Essex Eagles v Somerset (The Cloud County Ground)

Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks (Sophia Gardens)

Hampshire Hawks v Surrey (Ageas Bowl)

Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws (TBC)

Middlesex v Kent Spitfires (Lord’s)

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Incora County Ground)

Glamorgan v Middlesex (Sophia Gardens)

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (County Ground, Northampton)

Thursday, 23 June 2022

Lancashire Lightning v Durham (TBC)

Middlesex v Essex Eagles (Lord’s)

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons (Trent Bridge)

Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Sussex Sharks v Surrey (The 1st Central County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids v Yorkshire Vikings (New Road)

Friday, 24 June 2022

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids (Edgbaston)

Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning (Incora County Ground)

Durham v Notts Outlaws (Riverside)

Essex Eagles v Surrey (The Cloud County Ground)

Glamorgan v Somerset (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire v Hampshire Hawks (Bristol County Ground)

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings (County Ground, Northampton)

Friday, 1 July 2022

Hampshire Hawks v Gloucestershire (Ageas Bowl)

Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex v Somerset (Lord’s)

Notts Outlaws v Durham (Trent Bridge)

Surrey v Kent Spitfires (Kia Oval)

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles (The 1st Central County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids v Lancashire Lightning (New Road)

Yorkshire Vikings v Birmingham Bears (Headingley)

Saturday, 2 July 2022

Essex Eagles v Glamorgan (The Cloud County Ground)

Sunday, 3 July 2022

Derbyshire Falcons v Durham (Incora County Ground)

Gloucestershire v Middlesex (Bristol County Ground)

Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears (Emirates Old Trafford)

Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire Vikings (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Somerset v Surrey (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks (The 1st Central County Ground)

Worcestershire Rapids v Notts Outlaws (New Road)

T20 Blast 2020: Quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals

Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Quarter-final 1 (Venue TBC)

Friday, 8 July 2022

Quarter-final 2 (Venue TBC)

Quarter-final 3 (Venue TBC)

Saturday, 9 July 2022

Quarter-final 4 (Venue TBC)

Saturday, 16 July – Blast Finals Day

Semi-final 1 (Edgbaston)

Semi-final 2 (Edgbaston)

Vitality Blast final (Edgbaston)



