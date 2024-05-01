Former India star identifies 'weak link' in Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 was announced yesterday by the BCCI. While there were some interesting calls taken, a former India star dissected the lineup and identified the 'weak link' in the team.

Although the batting roster boasts of stalwarts of the game like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, the bowling department, especially the pace attack has relatively newer faces.

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer Madan Lal has expressed concerns over India's bowling attack for the upcoming mega event, particularly the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in the main lineup.

Madan Lal identifies 'weak link' in India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

In an exclusive chat with Times of India, Lal was quoted as saying,

"If you look at the history, India performed well only when they had a good pace attack. Only then, they won a lot of matches. But I am not sure about Arshdeep, nor am I sure about Siraj. Pandya is not that effective either. I think the team management has taken a chance on him. The pace line-up is the weak link. Apart from Bumrah, we have to see how Siraj and Arshdeep bowl."

Apart from Bumrah, Siraj and Arshdeep, the bowling reserves also include relatively two new pacers in Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

The Indian management has decided to go in with a spin-heavy attack with four spinners in the ranks - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Lal expressed his preference for including T Natarajan, the current death overs specialist plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad when discussing his preferred pace attack.

