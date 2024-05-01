'Stats rule over cricketing sense:' Ambati Rayudu lashes out at Indian selectors for dropping KKR star from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has blasted the selectors for not including Rinku Singh in India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

The wait was finally over as India announced its squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (April 30). But ever since the squad has been announced, the non-selection of Rinku Singh in the main squad has been the biggest talking point.

Rinku Singh has been phenomenal in international cricket since last year when he made his debut. Batting in the lower order, he has played the role of a finisher to perfection. His big-hitting in the death overs has been a delight to watch. In 15 T20Is, Rinku has scored 356 runs at a staggering average of 89. He has scored these runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 176.23.

Despite having such outstanding numbers, he could not find a place in the original 15-member squad. Though, he was named in the reserves list which also involves Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Ambati Rayudu lashes out at Indian selectors for dropping Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh’s omission clearly indicates stats rule over cricketing sense.. who in this selected Indian has been walking out in the 16 th and 17 th over in a t20 game in the last 2 years and playing fluently with a high strike rate and can win a game except Ravindra Jadeja.. he… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 1, 2024

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has criticized the Indian selectors for not selecting Rinku Singh in the squad. On his X handle, Rayudu tweeted that Rinku's quality should have been considered before selecting the squad.

Rinku Singh is in outstanding form with the bat since IPL 2023 when he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. His 5 sixes in the last over off Yash Dayal to win the match for Kolkata Knight Riders became a memorable moment in IPL's history.

In IPL 2024, though, he hasn't been at his best as he has scored just 123 runs in 9 matches so far at an average of 20.50. In this year, he has mostly batted in the lower order and has played fewer balls, which is why he hasn't got many chances to showcase his finishing skills.

