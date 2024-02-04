Former England player thanks Shubman Gill after he smacks century against England in second Test

Shubman Gill scored a century off just 132 deliveries in the second innings of the second Test against England in Vizag.

In a remarkable turnaround, Shubman Gill notched up a century in the ongoing Test against England, ending a long spell of poor form and potentially securing his place in the Indian Test side. This century, his first 50+ score in the last 12 innings, came just a day after former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's public endorsement of the young batsman.

Pietersen, known for his forthright views on the game, had taken to Twitter to urge patience with Gill. In his tweet, he drew parallels between Gill and cricket legend Jacques Kallis, who also had a modest start to his Test career, averaging 22 in his first 10 Tests. Kallis, of course, went on to become one of the game's greats. Pietersen's comparison highlighted the potential within Gill, suggesting that with time and support, he could evolve into a significant asset for Indian cricket.

Kallis averaged 22 in his first 10 Tests and turned out to be arguably the greatest player to play the game.



Give @ShubmanGill time to find it please.



He’s a serious player! #INDvENG — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 2, 2024

The timing of Pietersen's tweet and Gill's subsequent century was serendipitous. Within 24 hours of the tweet, Gill silenced his critics with a stunning display of batting, showcasing his class and temperament. His innings was a blend of caution and aggression, reflecting the inherent talent that had been in a dormant state in recent matches. This century not only bolstered his confidence but also reaffirmed the faith of those who believed in his abilities.

Kevin Pietersen Thanks Shubman Gill for proving him right

Pietersen, evidently pleased with Gill's response, quoted his original tweet while thanking the young batsman. This interaction quickly captured the imagination of cricket fans, going viral on social media. It was a moment that transcended the boundaries of mere performance; it was about belief, mentorship, and the impact of words of encouragement from a seasoned player.

Gill's journey to this century was fraught with challenges. His position in the Indian Test side was becoming increasingly tenuous due to his string of low scores. The pressure of international cricket, combined with the weight of expectations, can be overwhelming for any player, let alone a young one trying to find his feet. In this context, Pietersen's supportive words were not just timely but also deeply impactful.

For the Indian team, this century could mark the resurgence of a player who was once touted as a future star. For Gill personally, it is a reminder of his potential and a call to consistently translate talent into performance.

Gill was dismissed soon after his century for 104 runs but he had propelled India to a lead of 354 runs by that time.

As the Test series progresses, Gill's century will be remembered not just for the runs scored but for the story behind it – a tale of struggle, support, and the sweet taste of success against the odds.

