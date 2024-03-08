‘They haven't even been able to tickle India:’ Ravi Shastri’s brutal claim on England’s poor performance

After the first Test win at Hyderabad, England have struggled to contain India and have conceded the series.

Ravi Shsatri took a brutal jibe at England's performance in the ongoing Test series against India.

When England arrived on Indian shores for the ongoing Test series, it was expected to be the biggest test of their ultra-aggressive approach. The Bazball had significant success before this series. But how they play with their new approach in Indian conditions, was going to decide the future of Bazball.

After four Tests, England find themselves in a spot of bother. Despite troubling India in a few moments, England have failed to land a big punch. Apart from the first Test at Hyderabad, they haven’t been able to provide the winning touch. Their lack of experience and skills of Indian players in these conditions probably played a big role in England losing the steam.

Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Manjrekar on England’s poor performance

Former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Manjrekar took a brutal jibe at England’s below-par performance. During their commentary stint in India’s first innings of Dharamsala Test on Thursday, Shastri discussed England’s mistakes in the ongoing series with his commentary partner Sanjay Manjrekar.

"To beat India in India, England need the entire bowling attack of India's. They need a Yashasvi Jaiswal, a Rohit Sharma and a couple of others," said the former India allrounder.

The other commentator Sanjay Manjrekar replied in a cheeky way. "So basically they need to outsource resources," Manjrekar said.

Ravi Shastri went on to claim that England haven’t even been able to compete with India in India, let alone winning the contest.

"Absolutely. And it's not new. It's been for a long time. 2012 was the last time England won a series in India and since then, they haven't even been able to tickle India, let alone win a series," Shastri added.

England are currently trailing 1-3 in the ongoing Test series against India. They won the first Test but lost the next three Tests. India have shown their skills and experience in these conditions to win crucial moments.

The cooler and familiar conditions at Dharamsala did not seem to help the visiting team as they were bundled out for a below-par 218 in the first innings. In reply, Indian batters looked comfortable in their first innings, easily getting past England’s first innings score.

