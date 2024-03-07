WATCH: Heartwarming scenes between Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav after spin duo bowls England out

R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a heartwarming gesture after England's innings ended.

India and England are up against each other in the ongoing Test series. England have shown tremendous resilience so far in the series and have had their moments. But India have found a way to win crucial moments and lead the series 3-1. Both the teams are fighting hard in Dharamsala to attain crucial WTC points.

England won the toss and chose to bat on a good batting surface. Their openers provided them a steady start before Shubman Gill pulled out a stunner to remove Ben Duckett off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. England’s middle order batters could not capitalize on their starts and fell to India’s spinners.

Despite being 100-1 at a stage, the visitors were bowled out for just 218, a score which India would have taken with both hands. Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with 5/72 while Ravichandran Ashwin had figures of 4/51. Ravindra Jadeja got a solitary wicket. It was Kuldeep Yadav's fourth five-wicket haul in Tests.

WATCH: Heartwarming scenes between Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav

After bundling out England in the first innings, there were some heartwarming scenes between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both had combined to pick up 9 wickets and blew England away. Kuldeep was supposed to lead the team off the field as he took a five-wicket haul. But the junior spinner passed on the ball to the senior man who picked up four wickets in his 100th Test.

Both the spinners were seen insisting each other to lead the team. In the end, Ashwin handed over the ball to Kuldeep, who ultimately led the team off the field into the dressing room. The heartwarming gesture between two India’s match-winners garnered high attention on social media. At the end of day’s play, Kuldeep called Ashwin ‘kind and humble’ for his wonderful gesture.

Kuldeep Yadav is seen as the future of Indian spin bowling after Ravichandran Ashwin. It was good to see the respect that both the spinners showed for each other.

After bowling England out for 218, India finished Day 2 on 135/1. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only wicket to fall for India, who got out for 57. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are unbeaten on 52 and 26 respectively.

