"Your subconscious mind....." - Tilak Varma reveals how advice of veteran Indian trio turned his fortunes

Tilak Varma's exceptional batting performances have made him stand out, and as a result, he has earned a spot in India's T20 squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Just a little over a year later after IPL 2022, Tilak Varma has moved closer to donning the Indian cap. The 20-year-old has been selected as part of India's youthful squad for the five T20Is against West Indies, a prospect he hadn't even dared to dream of.

Apart from his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit, Varma also has the privilege of being in the presence of former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who even visited Varma's home during the IPL. Varma didn't miss the chance to seek advice from these two seasoned players.

Tilak Varma's IPL 2023 performance was a revelation

"I have heard a lot from Rohit bhai and Sachin sir, and also from Virat [Kohli] bhai. They always tell that when you are in good form, your subconscious mind is in the right place. They also tell me to play close to the body… they always tell that [preparing] off the field is very important, " Varma said.

In this year's IPL, Varma showcased his talent by scoring 343 runs at a strike rate of 164. Among Indian batsmen who accumulated at least 300 runs this season, only Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane had a higher strike rate. In his debut IPL season in 2022, Varma scored 397 runs. While he hadn't yet considered an India call-up, he already dreams of delivering in a World Cup.

With the next T20 World Cup less than a year away, Varma's technique and composure, as emphasized by Rohit, could play a crucial role. Only time will tell if he can successfully transition his IPL success to the international cricket arena.

