WATCH: New footage reveals Usman Khawaja being singled out by MCC members during Lord's Test

Khawaja, who was visibly angered by the comments made by a couple of individuals sought assistance from security personnel to have them removed from the premises

During the lunch break on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was repeatedly subjected to harassment by members of the MCC in the long room. This incident has sparked significant controversy, and recently, new footage has emerged that highlights Khawaja as the primary target of this mistreatment.

According to reports, several Australian players were verbally abused and even physically confronted by MCC members as they made their way to the dressing room during the lunch interval. The Sydney Morning Herald received a video captured on a mobile device, which clearly shows Khawaja being singled out by these members.

Khawaja, visibly angered by the comments made by a couple of individuals sought assistance from security personnel to have them removed from the premises. This incident occurred shortly after the controversial stumping of England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, just before lunch.

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that they have urged the MCC to thoroughly investigate the various incidents involving fans in the members' area.

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted as they made their way to lunch through the members area,” CA said in a statement.

Despite these unsightly scenes, the Australian team remained focused on their objective and managed to secure victory in the post-lunch session, winning by a margin of 43 runs and taking a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series.

In the meantime, both teams are currently battling it out in the decisive third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday, July 6. Australia currently lead the series 2-0 and a win at Headingley will seal the contest for the visitors.

