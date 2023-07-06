"I would not take it" - Ricky Ponting reveals reason for turning down England coaching role

Speaking on air, Nasser Hussain inquired Ponting about the discussion with England Cricket Board (ECB) chief Rob Key before he gave the job to McCullum.

The England cricket team's Test cricket strategy, popular as Bazball, reflects their newfound willingness to take risks and launch aggressive attacks against their opponents from the very beginning. However, concerns have arisen after their 2-0 deficit in the Ashes series.

Adding further to the discussion, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, during a conversation with ex-England captain Nasser Hussain, asserted that the pressure is on the hosts. Allegedly, former England players have questioned this approach and expressed their belief that a significant amount of talent is being wasted. Ponting also revealed the reason for declining the offer to coach the England team.

Speaking on air, Hussain inquired Ponting about the discussion with England Cricket Board (ECB) chief Rob Key before he gave the job to McCullum. The former Australian captain revealed that he had indeed been approached by Key for the role of England's red-ball coach.

Ricky Ponting clears any air of ambiguity regarding his decision to turn down England coaching role

Replying to Hussain, the Aussie great said, "I probably wouldn't do the England job anyway but even if it was the Australia job I would not take it. Where I am in my life right now, I'm not ready to be a full-time international coach. I've got my IPL commitments that I love."

Ponting was appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians in 2014, remaining with them until 2016 during which time the team won the title in 2015. In IPL 2018, he joined the Delhi Capitals as their head coach, successfully transforming the fortunes of the franchise.

Although Delhi has yet to secure any trophies, they reached the finals for the first time in 2020. Apart from his involvement in the Indian Premier League, Ponting assumes the position of head of strategy for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

