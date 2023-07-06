WATCH: Mark Wood spits 94.6mph fire to uproot Usman Khawaja's stumps

It was a full, straight delivery that swung slightly towards the stumps. Khawaja attempted an on-drive but failed to connect.

Mark Wood made an immediate impact upon his return to England's playing XI on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Leeds' Headingley on Thursday (July 6). The England speedster who was absent in the first two Tests, immediately troubled the Australian team with his blistering pace and also registered the fastest over at the venue.

He subsequently dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja with a lethal delivery, who had performed well for Australia in the previous two Tests. The event occurred during the 13th over of Australia's innings when Wood delivered a 95mph inswinger, which crashed into Khawaja's leg stump.

It was a full, straight delivery that swung slightly towards the stumps. Khawaja attempted an on-drive but failed to connect. Wood celebrated the wicket in style, causing the crowd to erupt in joy.

Mark Wood took the place of James Anderson, who struggled to make an impact in the first two Tests, for England in the third Ashes Test on Thursday. The 33-year-old has so far claimed 90 wickets in 28 Tests, including 27 wickets in eight Tests against Australia, excluding the ongoing Test. The right-arm paceman is highly regarded for his ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 150mph.

In addition to Wood, England introduced all-rounders Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali to fill the void left by vice-captain Ollie Pope, who has been ruled out of the remaining Tests due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue was rested for the third Test despite taking five wickets in the second Test.

On the other hand, Australia included Todd Murphy as a replacement for the injured off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out for the rest of the Ashes due to a calf injury. Additionally, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and pacer Scott Boland were brought in to replace Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.

