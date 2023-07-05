The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday have named a fresh-looking T20I squad for the series against West Indies.

In a recent development, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee announced the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have received call-ups to the Indian team for the T20I leg of the West Indies tour, while senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to be absent.

Mukesh Kumar, who was also selected for the Test and ODI squads, has earned a place in the T20I squad, and Sanju Samson makes his return as the wicketkeeper. Jitesh Sharma, who served as the backup keeper in the previous series against New Zealand at home, has not been included. Additionally, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, and Shivam Mavi, all of whom participated in the New Zealand T20Is, have been left out.

The wicketkeeping duties in the squad will be shared by Ishan Kishan and Samson. Ravi Bishnoi makes his comeback to the squad, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav retain their positions as spin options, along with Axar Patel. Ravindra Jadeja has not been named in the squad.

IPL batting stars make the cut as India name T20I squad for West Indies

Ruturaj Gaikwad, initially selected for the T20Is against New Zealand, is not part of the current squad. Instead, Tilak Varma, who had an impressive IPL season, has secured his spot. Jaiswal, who also performed well in the IPL, may have the opportunity to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill.

The pace department consists of Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh, and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya, who regained his bowling fitness during the IPL, is expected to contribute a few overs of pace as well.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

