'Not an angel' - Ricky Ponting hits back at Stuart Broad for holier than thou comments

Ricky Ponting has expressed his thoughts on Stuart Broad's comments both during and after the Lord's Ashes match. Ponting focused on Broad's own record as the fallout from the thrilling second Test continues.

Broad took offense to Alex Carey's attention-grabbing dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the final day at Lord's. In the midst of the Ashes battle, Broad further stoked the flames by confronting several Australian players during his time at the crease.

Following the 43-run loss, which gave the visiting team a 2-0 lead and a prime opportunity to secure their first away Test series win against Australia since 2001, Broad reinforced his "spirit of cricket" stance through a column in the Daily Mail.

In this column, the fast bowler recounted a portion of the day five incident, which was captured by the stump microphone, featuring his interaction with Alex Carey.

Ricky Ponting neutralises Broad's remark on Carey's future

“This is what you’ll be remembered for, and that’s such a shame,” after he threw the stumps down to catch Bairstow wandering out of his ground. I was angered by Australia’s decision,” Broad continued when he put pen to paper.

When asked about the incident by Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Ponting quashed any idea that Carey’s legacy will centre on the incident.

“I'm not sure it's all he'll be remembered for,” Ponting began, with Carey having already played an invaluable role in the series thus far with important runs on top of 15 dismissals.

Broad was the man to walk out to bat after Bairstow’s dismissal, hanging around for more than 20 overs as a strong support for Ben Stokes who made a blazing 155 to give his side and the boisterous Lord’s crowd hope of a miraculous English victory.

