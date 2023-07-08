Watch: TNPL batter turns around and switch hits six out of stadium in Eliminator clash

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons was crucial as the winner would secure a spot in the TNPL 2023 final. Sarath Kumar executed one of the most astonishing shots ever witnessed in T20 cricket history

In a daring move, Dindigul Dragons batter Sarath Kumar astounded the crowd by switching to a left-handed stance and executing a powerful six off the delivery of the opposing bowler. The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons was crucial as the winner would secure a spot in the TNPL 2023 final.

Batting first, the Kings posted a total of 193/7, seemingly placing themselves in a comfortable position to advance to the final. However, Dindigul found themselves in trouble during the chase, with a score of 72/6. Just when the situation appeared bleak, they introduced the impact player C Sarath Kumar, who proceeded to captivate the audience.

The viral incident unfolded during the 19th over of the chase as the batters attempted to smash every delivery out of the ground. Sarath Kumar executed one of the most astonishing shots ever witnessed in T20 cricket history. Assuming a switch hit position while the bowler was still in his run-up, he cleanly struck the ball over deep extra cover for a massive six.

Sarath Kumar finished his innings at a remarkable strike rate of 238

The bowler, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan had already taken two wickets in his first three overs, making it an impressive game for him. Even the skipper Baba Indrajith couldn't help but laugh at the uniqueness of the shot, a sight not often seen before.

Unfortunately, Sarath Kumar was dismissed just a couple of balls later after scoring 62 runs. His innings consisted of only one four but an impressive eight sixes, resulting in a final score of 62 (26) at a remarkable strike rate of 238.

The most shocking six you will see a right-handed batter hit. Yes, he's a right hander! 🤯#TNPL #TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/AlNcSV9WcW — FanCode (@FanCode) July 8, 2023



Regarding the match itself, Lyca Kovai Kings ultimately emerged victorious with a 30-run win. However, Dindigul Dragons will have another opportunity in the TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and they will be eager to face Lyca Kovai Kings again in the final and avenge the loss.

