"He hasn’t received a haircut" - CA clears air of ambiguity regarding Alex Carey's unpaid bill to barber

Cricket Australia categorically denied the allegations that wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey left a barber shop in Leeds without making payment. This rebuttal follows the circulation of multiple reports claiming that the Australian player, along with teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja visited Doc Barnet's Barber Shop in Leeds but refused to pay and left without settling the bill.

However, Cricket Australia refuted these claims and stated that Carey has not had a haircut or visited a barber since participating in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final against Team India in London. They further clarified that another unnamed Australian player visited the same barber and completed the payment through an international transfer, providing evidence of the transaction.

“(Alex) Carey hasn’t received a haircut or visited a barber since last month’s World Test Championship final in London. A different Australian squad member had visited the barber, later paying for the haircut by international transfer — they have a receipt proving the transaction,” stated a report by News Corp.

Steve Smith dismisses report of Alex Carey undergoing any haircut

Moreover, Australian batsman Steve Smith, through his newly-created social media account called 'Threads,' dismissed the report by 'The Sun' regarding the aforementioned incident. Previously, the English media had labeled Alex Carey as the 'Ashes Villain' following a controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test. In light of the recent developments surrounding Carey, Smith did not hold back and urged the English media to verify their facts.

“I can confirm that @alexcarey_5 has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right @thesun,” Smith posted on his ‘Threads’ account.

Currently, England and Australia are competing in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes series. While the Australians hold a 2-0 lead, the English team is determined to level the series through comprehensive victories in the five-match contest.

